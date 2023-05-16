ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – One person has been arrested following a stabbing in Enfield on Tuesday.

According to Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox, officers were called to the Town Hall at 820 Enfield Street for a report of a man bleeding heavily. When they arrived, they discovered the man was bleeding due to an assault with a knife on Spring Street.

Following an investigation, police have arrested 32-year-old Timothy Lindsay of Enfield and charged him with assault of second degree and carrying a dangerous weapon. He was issued a $750,000 surety bond.