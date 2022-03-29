ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A juvenile was arrested by Enfield Police Monday after an incident where a victim was robbed and assaulted with a handgun.

The Enfield Police Department was called to the area of Tariff Street for a reported robbery on Monday at about 6:45 p.m. The victim told police that they had met up with two individuals because they arranged to sell them items but the transaction became violent.

The two people, who arrived for the sale, allegedly pulled out handguns and hit the victim in the head. The victim, who arranged the sale, was not greatly injured. However, the suspects left on foot with the items.

Police were led to investigate a residence on Tariff Street and granted a search warrant. Inside the home, two handguns along with items stolen from the victim were recovered. A juvenile suspect was then arrested and charged with the following:

Robbery 1st degree

Assault 2nd degree

Larceny 5th degree

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

He was remanded to custody and will appear in juvenile court. Enfield police are still investigating the incident.