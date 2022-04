ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that allegedly stole from a store.

According to Enfield police, the suspect is wanted for a larceny incident at the Enfield Ulta Beauty Store on Hazard Avenue on Thursday. Police shared a photo of the suspect.

Credit: Enfield Police Department

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact Enfield Police Officer Pangaro at 860-763-6400 ext. 1471 or through emailing epangaro@enfield.org.