ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after Enfield police seize heroin/fentanyl Sunday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, 28-year-old Raul Cardona, a convicted felon, was arrested after allegedly in possession of a loaded .45 caliber pistol, approximately 230 decks of heroin/fentanyl, and $2,495.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.