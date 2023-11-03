ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – An arrest warrant out of Wilmington, Delaware has led to the arrest of an Enfield man for murder.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox told 22News that 30-year-old Timothy Olschafskie was arrested for “murder by abuse or neglect first degree,” Thursday afternoon by the Enfield Police Department. He was held as a Fugitive from Justice on a $1 million bond. 22News contacted Wilmington police for more information on the case but has not yet heard back.

Back in 2015, Olschafskie was sentenced to prison for two years for killing five cats belonging to his fiancee’s family. Authorities said her family was taking in the cats from an animal rescue program at the time. He was charged with the deaths of seven cats and admitted killing five.