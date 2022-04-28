ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the owners or drivers of the motorcyclists pictured below.

Courtesy of Enfield Police Department

According to a social media post by the Enfield Police Department, police are investigating multiple incidents where the drivers of the pictured motorcycles have broken several motor vehicle laws at several locations in town, including Elm Street during rush hour traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Enfield Police Department at (860) 763-6400 or message them privately on Facebook.