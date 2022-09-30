ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A red Honda dirt bike was stolen from a home in the area of Hazardville last Thursday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the dirt bike has “Slow Poke Racing” and “925” printed on the side. At around 2:00 a.m. a gray minivan was seen on video in front of the victim’s residence. The suspected vehicle has damage on the driver’s side.

Photo courtesy of Enfield Police Department

Photo courtesy of Enfield Police Department

If anyone has information about the dirt bike, suspect, or the suspect vehicle, are to contact the Enfield Police Department Front Desk at 860-763-8911.