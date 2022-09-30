ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A red Honda dirt bike was stolen from a home in the area of Hazardville last Thursday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the dirt bike has “Slow Poke Racing” and “925” printed on the side. At around 2:00 a.m. a gray minivan was seen on video in front of the victim’s residence. The suspected vehicle has damage on the driver’s side.

  • Photo courtesy of Enfield Police Department
If anyone has information about the dirt bike, suspect, or the suspect vehicle, are to contact the Enfield Police Department Front Desk at 860-763-8911.