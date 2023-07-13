ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Three juveniles were caught after police received a call that they were attempting to gain entry into vehicles at shopping plazas in Enfield.

According to the Enfield Police Department, on Wednesday officers were called for a group of boys attempting to gain entry into vehicles in the Enfield Commons Mall and Brookside Plaza. Upon arrival, officers found the group at Brookside Plaza in a stolen vehicle.

Enfield Police K9 Dunkin was deployed when the occupants ran away from the stolen vehicle. K9 Dunkin was able to catch one of the boys during a foot pursuit and two additional boys were also located. The group were all juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 14 years old.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Springfield.

The Enfield police thank the citizens in the area for reporting the criminal activity, “if it wasn’t for their keen observations this group would have continue to prey on the innocent.”