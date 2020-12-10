Enfield Police cruiser hit, driver from Southwick charged with DUI

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – An Enfield Police officer’s cruiser was hit from behind by a driver while investigating a motor vehicle collision on Route 5 near North Main Street at 5:00 p.m. on December 9.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the driver who hit the police cruiser is 34-year old David Lips of Southwick, Massachusetts and was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The police had the emergency lights activated and was in the right travel lane positioned to protect the unrelated accident scene.

The officer inside the cruiser was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and later released.

Enfield Police want to remind the public to not drink and drive and to move over or significantly decrease your speed while approaching a stationary emergency vehicle.