Enfield Police Department arrest man in connection with bank robbery

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield Police arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery at a Chase Bank on 50 Hazard Avenue.

According to a release provided by Alaric J. Fox, Chief of Enfield Police Department, the department received a 911 call around 9:17 a.m. Wednesday from an employee at the bank stating that a man had robbed the establishment. The caller stated that the suspect claimed to have a bomb. Enfield Police Department Communications personnel sent officers to the area with the suspect’s descriptors and direction of travel.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area of the bank and an individual that fit the description of the suspect was found on foot at the back of Shop Rite Supermarket. He was detained by officers until he was identified and then was placed under arrest. After a search was conducted officers found a large amount of money on the man.

After the bank was checked, there was no evidence of any explosives and no injuries were reported. The man was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Daglio of Enfield.

Anthony Daglio is being charged with: