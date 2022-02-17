ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department are warning residents of a spoofing scam Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Enfield Police Department, they were made aware of a scam involved in individuals spoofing an Enfield Police Department number and requesting or demanding funds. Police describe spoofing as the act of disguising a communication from an unknown source as being from a known, trusted source.

Police are warning residents that if there ever is any doubt the legitimacy of someone identifying themselves as part of Enfield Police Department, or any government organization, you can call the agency directly to verify their identity.

Legitimate fundraisers involving organizations affiliated with the Enfield Police Department (Explorers, Employees Association, Benevolent Association) are conducted throughout the year however they will typically not call from a police department number. Enfield police are warning residents to not give out any personal information including social security numbers and banking information.