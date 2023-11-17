ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of stealing from a local business.

According to police, the two people pictured below are allegedly involved in a larceny at a local retail store.

If you can identify either suspect, you are asked to contact Enfield Police Officer Ferracci at 860-763-640 ext. 1478 or nferracci@enfield.org. You may remain anonymous.