Enfield police investigating suspicious death

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield Police are looking for a person of interest following a suspicious death in Enfield on Brainard Road Wednesday morning.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox told 22News, the person of interest is 35-year-old Anthony D. Ward.

Chief Fox said police were called to Brainard Road for a wellness check when they found a 79-year old woman dead.

The victim’s car is a 2013 black Toyota Corolla and currently listed as stolen. The license plate is AS63916.

Ward is 6’0 in height and has brown eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Enfield Police at 860-763-6400.