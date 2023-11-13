ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – K-9 Odin of the Enfield Police Department helped to apprehend a suspect who ran from the police on Friday.

According to the Enfield Police Department’s K-9 Unit, a vehicle drove away from officers, which engaged them in an active chase. Officers deployed a tire deflation device in front of the vehicle, where it became disabled.

The driver of the vehicle ran away from the officers on foot. The driver ended up falling onto the ground and resisted arrest.

K-9 Odin was deployed, where he apprehended the suspect, and the officers were able to take him into custody.