ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police seized controlled substances and paraphernalia while on patrol Monday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, while Community Police Officers were on patrol they located two individuals wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. During the investigation, Enfield K9 Britford located controlled substances and paraphernalia.

If you need assistance with opiate addiction, the police work in conjunction with St. Francis Hospital for those who request help.