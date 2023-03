ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a burglary.

According to the Enfield police, he was involved in a burglary at a residence in town. Several photos were shared on the department’s social media account.

(Enfield Police Department)

(Enfield Police Department)

(Enfield Police Department)

(Enfield Police Department)

If you can identify him or have any information you are asked to contact Enfield Police Officer Golowiejko at mgolowiejko@enfield.org or by calling 860-763-6400 extension 1472.