ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for his arrest.

The police are looking for Anthony Jiles, who has a warrant for his arrest with a bond of $100,000. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday which features individuals who are wanted by police.

If anyone has any information on Jile’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department routine line at 860-763-6400 or inbox them.