ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for 13 active warrants.

Police are looking for Cory Emmons, who currently has 13 active warrants for his arrest, totaling $91,000 dollars in bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.