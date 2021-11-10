Enfield Police looking for man wanted with 4 warrants

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for four active warrants.

Police are looking for Brandon Cauley, who currently has 4 active warrants for his arrest, which totals to $18,000 worth of bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.

If anyone has any information on Cauley’s whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the Enfield Police Department routine line at 860-763-6400.