Enfield police looking for woman wanted with 6 warrants

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for 6 active warrants.

Police are looking for Keri Senter, who currently has 6 active warrants for her arrest, which totals to $60,000 worth of bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.