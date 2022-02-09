Enfield police looking for woman wanted with 9 warrants

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for nine active warrants.

Police are looking for Nicolette Williams, who currently has nine active warrants for her arrest, which totals to $25,000 worth of bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it  #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.

