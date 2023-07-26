ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a woman that has six active arrest warrants.

According to the Enfield Police Department, Elise Snyder has currently six active warrants for her arrest. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday which features individuals wanted by police.

If anyone has information on Snyder’s whereabouts, contact the Enfield Police Department routine line at 860763-6400 or inbox them.