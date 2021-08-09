Enfield police make arrest in connection to double homicide on Alden Avenue

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Enfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the investigation of a double homicide on Alden Avenue.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Enfield Police said they were called to Alden Avenue for a well-being check. A person reported hearing a disturbance inside one of the units of a multi-family home.

When officers got there, Enfield Police said they found two victims inside the unit. The man, later identified as 63-year-old James Samuel Bell, was pronounced dead. The woman, identified as 72-year-old Maryrose Riach, was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, where she later died. Police are working to figure out what led up to their deaths.

Police found 22-year-old Harlee Swols in the home too and she was arrested on scene. Police said Swols was the subject of a prior incident that led to a full protective order. Swols was charged with violation of a protective order and bond was sent to $2-million.

Harlee Swols, 22, of Enfield. Photo: Enfield Police Dept.

Chief Alaric Fox of the Enfield Police Department said their work inside the unit will entail a great deal of crime scene processing and forensics-type work. He expects they will remain on scene into Monday morning.

Connecticut State Police were called in to assist Enfield Police with their investigation.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

The following roads are shut down to pedestrian and vehicle traffic:

Alden Ave. at Lincoln Street

Alden Ave. at Church Street

Windsor St. at White Street

Anyone with information about this double homicide is asked to please call Enfield police.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.