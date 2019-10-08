Enfield police searching for driver involved in hit and run

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield Police are looking for a man who was allegedly involved in a hit and run on September 29.

According to The Enfield Police Department, around 2:00 p.m. officers were called to a car vs. motorcycle hit and run crash on Route 190 in front of Big Y.

Police said the suspect driving was traveling Westbound on Route 190 and had previously been stopped near Hall Hill Road in Somers, CT.

The driver is described to be a white man, 20-30 years old operating a Black 2013-2015 Nissan Altima and was last seen heading into Longmeadow, MA on Route 5.

If you know who may be responsible, you are asked to contact Enfield Police at 860-763-8982 or email memons@enfield.org.