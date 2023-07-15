ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects that are involved in an identity theft incident.

According to the Enfield Police Department, these individuals are suspected to be involved in an identity theft incident in Enfield.

If you have information about these suspects or their whereabouts, contact Officer Williams # 475 at swilliams@enfield.org or 860-763-6400 ext 1475.