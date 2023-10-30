ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying four suspects involved in larceny.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the larceny was at a local retail establishment.

Enfield Police Department

Enfield Police Department

Enfield Police Department

Enfield Police Department

It is being asked that if you have any information on these suspects, contact Ofc. St. Onge at 860-763-6400 ext. 1426 or tstonge@enfield.org.