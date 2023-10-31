ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected to be involved in a felony incident.

According to the Enfield Police Department, any information about this person is appreciated and can be made anonymously.

Enfield Police Department Enfield Police Department

If you have any information, contact Officer Ostroski at 860-763-6400 extension 1486 or email rostroski@enfield.org.