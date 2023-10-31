ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected to be involved in a felony incident.
According to the Enfield Police Department, any information about this person is appreciated and can be made anonymously.
If you have any information, contact Officer Ostroski at 860-763-6400 extension 1486 or email rostroski@enfield.org.
