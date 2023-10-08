ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying three people involved in a larceny at a local retail store.

According to the Enfield Police Department, two of the suspects were pushing baby carriages with children in them and proceeded to use the carriages to steal items.

Enfield Police Department

It is asked that if you have any information, contact Sgt. Montas at 860-763-6400 ext. 1325 or dmontas@enfield.org anonymously if you wish.