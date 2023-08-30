ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify three individuals who were involved in a larceny.
It is being asked by the Enfield Police Department for any information regarding these three individuals.
All information can be sent to Officer Paris at 860-763-6400 extension 1479 or email cparis@enfield.org.
