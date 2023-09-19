ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly exposed himself at Enfield Square.

Police received multiple reports of a man exposing himself to women at the mall as well as trying to coax them into performing sexual acts. By the time officers arrived, the man had already left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enfield Police Officer Wyllie at 860-763-6400 extension 1445 or by email at cwyllie@enfield.org.