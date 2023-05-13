ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Enfield was arrested on Friday after a search of a home resulted in the seizure of drugs and firearms.
According to the Enfield Police Department, officers executed a Search and Seizure warrant at 372 George Washington Road on Friday. Earlier in the day, a woman ripped a large bag of suspected Fentanyl at the home, which caused exposure to herself and to two officers.
Due to the Search and Seizure warrant, 21-year-old Robert Corey was arrested for:
- Possession of an Assault Weapon
- Violation of Conditions of Release
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Risk of Injury to a Minor
- Unlawful Storage of a Firearm (4 counts)
- Operation of a Drug Factory
- Failure to Obtain a Serial Number
- Possession with Intent to Sell
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Corey was given a $1.5 million surety bond and an additional $1 million surety bond on the earlier incident.