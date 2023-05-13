ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Enfield was arrested on Friday after a search of a home resulted in the seizure of drugs and firearms.

According to the Enfield Police Department, officers executed a Search and Seizure warrant at 372 George Washington Road on Friday. Earlier in the day, a woman ripped a large bag of suspected Fentanyl at the home, which caused exposure to herself and to two officers.

Due to the Search and Seizure warrant, 21-year-old Robert Corey was arrested for:

Possession of an Assault Weapon

Violation of Conditions of Release

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Risk of Injury to a Minor

Unlawful Storage of a Firearm (4 counts)

Operation of a Drug Factory

Failure to Obtain a Serial Number

Possession with Intent to Sell

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Corey was given a $1.5 million surety bond and an additional $1 million surety bond on the earlier incident.