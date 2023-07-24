ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – An Enfield man was arrested on Saturday and faces several drug and firearm charges after a traffic stop.

According to the Enfield Police Department, at 9:09 p.m. on Saturday, officers did a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street and George Washington Road. The officers saw narcotics in plain view during the traffic stop.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a loaded (9 mm) ghost gun with nine rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber, under the driver’s seat. Officers also found 42 loose 9mm bullets, 15 individual yellow packets of Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film strips, 6.4g of crack cocaine, supplies used to process and distribute narcotics for sale, and $588 in cash.

Enfield Police Department

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Willie Valentin of Enfield.

Valentin was arrested and charged with the following:

Failure to Obtain Serial # for Privately made firearm

Criminal Possession of Firearm / Ammunition

Illegal Possession of Weapon in MV

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Possession with Intent to Sell Narcotics

Use of Drug Paraphernalia

Operation of Drug Factory

Valentin was held on a $100,000 cash bond and is now a convicted felon who is on probation.