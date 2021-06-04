Enfield police seize narcotics after traffic stop

Crime

(Enfield Police Department)

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield police seized multiple different types of illegal drugs after a traffic stop Friday morning.

According to the Enfield Police Department, one person was arrested after police pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop for a stop sign. The police seized the following narcotics:

  • Over 17.1 grams of THC “dabs”
  • Methamphetamine pills
  • Hallucinogenic mushrooms
  • Crystal meth
  • Ecstasy
  • LSD
  • Marijuana

The drugs were packaged for individual sale, with scales, multiple cell phones, and various drug paraphernalia. More than $1,000 in cash was also recovered.

