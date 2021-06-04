Enfield police seize narcotics after traffic stop

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield police seized multiple different types of illegal drugs after a traffic stop Friday morning.
According to the Enfield Police Department, one person was arrested after police pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop for a stop sign. The police seized the following narcotics:
- Over 17.1 grams of THC “dabs”
- Methamphetamine pills
- Hallucinogenic mushrooms
- Crystal meth
- Ecstasy
- LSD
- Marijuana
The drugs were packaged for individual sale, with scales, multiple cell phones, and various drug paraphernalia. More than $1,000 in cash was also recovered.