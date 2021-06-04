Enfield police seize narcotics after traffic stop

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield police seized multiple different types of illegal drugs after a traffic stop Friday morning.

According to the Enfield Police Department, one person was arrested after police pulled over a vehicle for failing to stop for a stop sign. The police seized the following narcotics:

Over 17.1 grams of THC “dabs”

Methamphetamine pills

Hallucinogenic mushrooms

Crystal meth

Ecstasy

LSD

Marijuana

The drugs were packaged for individual sale, with scales, multiple cell phones, and various drug paraphernalia. More than $1,000 in cash was also recovered.