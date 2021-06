ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield police arrested a person after a reported domestic incident Wednesday night.

According to the Enfield Police Department, officers were called to a possible domestic incident. When officers arrived, one of the involved parties attempted to leave in a vehicle. The police stopped the vehicle and seized more than 45 bags of heroin, a large amount of cash, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested the driver and seized the evidence.