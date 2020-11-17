Enfield Police swear in over 40,000 new deputies after rising car break-ins

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Car break-ins and car-jackings have become a major problem in a number of local municipalities.

Enfield Police swore in 45,000 new members to the police force in order to help patrol neighborhoods.

Every resident of Enfield is now a part of the police force according to Enfield police’s Facebook.

And now residents have their first assignment as honorary Enfield Police Crime Prevention Aide –

make sure all their vehicles are locked, keys are brought in the house, and no valuables are left inside.

Car break-ins are increasing and affecting residents all throughout town, like Enfield resident Keith Payer.

Payer told 22News, “I climbed in and everything was open. All my glove compartments my center console, everything was open and they rifled through all the back. Everything.”

Fortunately for Payer, Enfield Police and Windsor Police were able to locate his belongings that were stolen a few day later.

So now he can move from victim to enforcer. Unfortunately, though the new police recruits won’t get a shiny badge or uniform, nor will they have actual police powers.