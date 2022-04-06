ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police have arrested a man Wednesday morning after resisting to stop for officers three times following an attempted traffic stop.

According to Enfield Police, officers attempted to stop 56-year-old Michael Lenares for a motor vehicle violation around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday morning but he allegedly refused to stop. Officers did not pursue the vehicle but the vehicle was later located at the Enfield Square Mall.

Police say Lenares was allegedly driving for Uber at the time and had a fare that was exiting the vehicle at the mall. For a second time, Lenares refused to listen to officers’ order to get out of the vehicle and again drove off.

After the second incident, Lenares allegedly called the police department “warning” the police to stop harassing him. His vehicle was seen again around 6:00 a.m. at the Enfield Mobil Station on Elm Street.

Officers pre-deployed tire deflation devices to prevent Lenares from running a third time. When officers approached him, they attempted to arrest him and used pepper spray to stop him but he again took off from the officers. Two of his vehicle’s tires were deflated by the spike strips.

Officers were able to follow him this time onto I-91 southbound where he eventually hit a guardrail near Exit 46. Lenares was then arrested by officers and is charged with the following:

Engaging Police in Pursuit (3 counts)

Possession of weapons in a motor vehicle (a straight baton found in the vehicle)

Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree (2 counts)

Possession of Narcotics (crack cocaine found in the vehicle)

Reckless Driving

Lenares is currently being held on a $50,000 cash bond.