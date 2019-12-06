Enfield woman in hospital after husband allegedly tried to kill her

ENFIELD, Conn (WWLP) – A Connecticut woman is in the hospital after her husband allegedly tried to kill her.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox told 22News around 5:10 a.m., officers received a call about a domestic violence incident and when they got to the home, 51-year-old Daniel Burke told police he killed his wife.

Fox said when officers went into the home they found a woman lying on the floor upstairs with wounds to her abdomen and neck. After officers and EMS personnel administered care to the victim, she was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she had emergency surgery.

Police then arrested Burke and charged him with criminal attempt to commit murder, assault, strangulation, risk of injury to a minor, and possession of a dangerous weapon. His bond was set at $1,000,000.