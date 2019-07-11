Escaped inmate Harry Chandler Jr. captured in Pittsfield

(WWLP) – The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that escaped inmate Harry Chandler, Jr. has been captured.

According to Pittsfield police, their Anti Crime Unit took him into custody Thursday afternoon.

Chandler escaped from Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield on Monday. He is an inmate at the Berkshire County House of Corrections. The Berkshire DA’s Office is scheduled to hold a news conference this afternoon.

