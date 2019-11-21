Ethan Kollie, friend of Oregon District shooter, pleads guilty to 2 federal charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ethan Kollie, a friend of Oregon District shooter Connor Betts, pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts that could bring a give-or-take jail term of 33-41 months, according to sentencing guidelines given by the defense.

The judge will give the final sentence. Under the law the judge can impose a sentence above or below the guidelines.

“What would we like to see? A just sentence,” said First Assistant United States Attorney for U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal Patel. “It’s just too early to tell what we’ll be advocating for at this point.”

Kollie pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while under the influence and addiction of a controlled substance. He also pleaded guilty to making a false statement on a form at a federal firearms dealer, Shoot Point Blank, in Miami Twp.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20, 2020.

Kollie allegedly bought an upper receiver and a 100-round drum for Oregon District shooter Connor Betts, which were part of the weapon Betts used in the shooting as well as body armor, but Patel clarified Wednesday that because there are no required forms to purchase those items similar to those needed to purchase a firearm, he cannot be charged for buying them.

“In fact, many of those items can be purchased on the internet,” he said. “It’s the lower receiver of the AR rifle that constitutes the actual firearm in the federal definition.”

Prosecutors said Kollie wasn’t aware of Betts’ plans to attack the Oregon District.