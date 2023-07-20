HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Holland Police arrested two individuals who attempted to evade officers on South Cottage Road Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Dean A. Walker and Britt D. Walker, both 34 and listed out of Worcester, MA, were arrested for outstanding arrest warrants.

According to police, Dean hid from officers inside a residence that he had permission to be in and Britt fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Holland officers initiated a search operation, with the assistance of the Sturbridge State Police Barracks, the MSP K9 unit, as well as Brimfield Police.

Dean was wanted on five warrants issued by various Massachusetts Courts, stemming from previous cases in which he failed to appear and neglected to pay fines. Britt faced one outstanding warrant related to failing to appear in court for a charge originating from East Brookfield District Court.

Deidre A. Walker, 58, of Marlborough, MA, was also taken into custody during the operation. Deidre was arrested for refusing to stop her motor vehicle after being signaled by two different police officers.

During questioning, the individuals claimed they were in Holland for work purposes as contractors.