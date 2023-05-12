BOSTON (WWLP) – An Everett man was sentenced in federal court in Boston on Thursday for robbing a TD Bank branch in Allston armed.

Jamaine Howell, 36, was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years of supervised release, according to the Department of Justice. Howell pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to and possessing a firearm in furtherance of, a crime of violence on January 5.

On February 7, 2021, Howell went to a branch of TD Bank on Commonwealth Avenue in Allston and handed a demanding note and a plastic bag to the bank teller. Howell threatened the teller and said that he had a gun on him. Howell threatened two bank customers and showed off his firearm.

After taking the plastic bag containing $5,900 from the teller, Howell told one of the customers to leave the bank with him. After walking around a block with Howell, the bank customer managed to escape while Howell was distracted. At the time of the incident, Howell was on probation for previous armed robbery convictions.

Police received a report later that week that Howell brandished a firearm at a guest at a hotel in Sharon. Then on February 16, 2021, Howell was arrested and was found armed with a loaded .45 caliber Ruger handgun. A loaded semi-automatic shotgun was also discovered in a vehicle that had been previously rented to Howell.