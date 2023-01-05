EVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Everett pleaded guilty Thursday to a bank robbery at TD Bank in Allston, Massachusetts.

Jamie Howell, age 36, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery and one count of carrying a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Howell went into the TD Bank in Allston on February 7, 2021 with a note and a plastic bag. When the handed the note to the teller, he also made a threat that he had a gun. He threatened to customers and showed his firearm. He managed to leave not only with the $5,900 in the plastic bag but with the two customers as well. The two customers walked with Howell for about a block, but managed to get away when he wasn’t looking.

Howell’s sentencing is scheduled for May 10, 2023 and he is facing up to 25 years in prison, five year supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 for the charge of bank robbery and a sentence of five years served consecutively for the firearms charge.