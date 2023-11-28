BOSTON (WWLP) – An ex-magician from Sutton pleaded guilty Tuesday to illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and transporting child pornography in federal court in Boston.

According to the Department of Justice, Scott Jameson, 46, pleaded guilty to illicit sexual conduct and transport of child pornography. In October 2022, Jameson was charged with a criminal complaint.

Action Pour Les Enfants (APLE), a Cambodian NGO founded to prevent child sexual abuse, contacted federal authorities in early 2022 to report Jameson’s inappropriate behavior with minors.

Authorities in the United States learned in September 2022 that Jameson, who is a dual citizen of the United States and Ireland, had traveled to Cambodia again in August 2022. Jameson was stopped at Logan Airport when he returned to the United States on Oct. 19, 2022. A video he made during his most recent trip to Cambodia, showing the genitals of a young boy, 5-7 years old, was found in his belongings.

According to law enforcement, Jameson has been a magician for over 20 years, performing at libraries, private events, and family gatherings across New England, usually for little kids up to eighth grade. At Logan Airport, he admitted making the video and transferring it from his camera to a hard drive.

Engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, lifelong supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. A sentence of five years to 20 years, lifetime supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000 are possible for transportation of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns set sentencing for March 7, 2024.

