BOSTON (WWLP) – A former branch manager of a Boston bank was sentenced Friday for stealing approximately $121,000 from customer accounts.

Nathan Wadsworth, 32, of Syracuse, New York, worked as a branch manager for PNC Bank in Boston from June 2020 through November 2021. The Department of Justice states in a news release to 22News, that in or around March 2021, Wadsworth began using his position to identify dormant foreign account holders’ accounts, transferred the funds in these dormant accounts into a new account he opened in the customers’ names, and transferred the funds to his personal accounts. According to the Department of Justice, all funds have been repaid to the affected customers by PNC.

Wadsworth has been sentenced to 25 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release by US District Judge Leo T. Sorokin.

