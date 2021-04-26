Ex-Springfield officer Daniel Cintron found guilty on 4 of 26 charges in child sex case

Former Springfield Police Officer Daniel Cintron is seen here in a WWLP file image from 2018.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former Springfield police officer Daniel Cintron has been found guilty on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and two counts of witness intimidation, during a bench trial at Hampden Superior Court.

While finding him guilty on four counts, Judge Douglas Wilkins acquitted Cintron, who had waived his right to a jury trial, on most of the 26 charges against him, including eight counts of rape of a child with force. Wilkins also dismissed four of the charges against Cintron.

Cintron had been fired from the Springfield Police Department in 2017, after he was accused of rape in the case of three underaged victims.