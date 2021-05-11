Ex-Springfield officer Daniel Cintron sentenced to 2-3 years in child sex abuse case

Former Springfield Police Officer Daniel Cintron is seen here in a WWLP file image from 2018.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Springfield Police Officer who was found guilty on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts of witness intimidation was sentenced to two to three years in state prison.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, 31-year-old Daniel Cintron was recently found guilty in a jury-waived trial in Hampden Superior Court and sentenced to two to three years following the court’s verdict.

Judge Douglas Wilkins acquitted Cintron on most of the 26 charges against him, including eight counts of rape of a child with force. Wilkins also dismissed four of the charges against Cintron. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office opted to retry the case but had to wait until recently due to the pandemic’s impact on the court system.

The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Special Victims Unit, the Springfield Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, and the Chicopee Police Department.

Leydon said Cintron is also accused of charges stemming from an altercation at the Eastfield Mall in August of 2017, which awaits trial. He faces seven criminal counts:

Unarmed robbery

Assault and battery (two counts)

Intimidation of a witness (four counts)

Cintron had been fired from the Springfield Police Department in 2017, after he was accused of rape in the case of three underaged victims.