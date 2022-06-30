BOSTON (WWLP) — A former University of Southern California (USC) assistant coach of women’s soccer was sentenced Tuesday in Boston federal court in the college admissions bribery case.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 39-year-old Laura Janke of North Hollywood, California was sentenced to time served and one year of supervised release, with 50 hours of community service. She was ordered to pay $129,213.

Janke pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering in May 2019. While an assistant coach of USC’s women’s soccer team, Janke conspired with William “Rick” Singer and others to falsely designate the children of Singer’s clients as soccer recruits in exchange for bribes.

In exchange, Singer paid Janke bribes, funded by the money from his clients.