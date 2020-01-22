Excessive force charges dropped against former Springfield Police Officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Federal charges have been dropped against a former Springfield Police Officer for using excessive force during an arrest in 2016.

48-year-old Steven Vigneault of East Longmeadow and 48-year-old Gregg Bigda of Wilbraham were indicted on federal charges on October 31, 2018, of using unreasonable force against two juveniles.

The charges against Vigneault were dropped Wednesday afternoon. According to federal court documents, “on January 8, 2020, counsel for Vigneault informed the government that a recent videotaped deposition of the victim in connection with ongoing related civil litigation, the victim testified under oath that he was “100 percent positive” that the plainclothes SPD officer who kicked him in the face was defendant Bigda, not Vigneault. The victim identified a still photograph of defendant Bigda as the officer who kicked him. In light of this new evidence, dismissal of Count Two of the indictment is in the interests of justice.”

The 2018 six-page indictment alleges that Bigda spat on one of the teens, and said, “Welcome to the white man’s world.” He is also accused of making threats against both teens during an interrogation without parents present.

The case hearings for Bigda, who is still charged with using unreasonable force against two juveniles, abusive interrogation, and falsifying reports, are scheduled for February 6, 2020.

Vigneault resigned from the force in 2016. Bigda was suspended indefinitely without pay in 2018.

View the full court documents below: