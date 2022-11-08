CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A routine traffic stop in Chicopee for an expired inspection sticker lead to a drug arrest.

When Chicopee Police stopped a car on October 13th, a mason jar full of what was believed to be marijuana was seen on the back seat. According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers were given permission to search the car and found what they believed to be a forged inspection sticker, heroin, crack cocaine, and five additional plastic bags of marijuana.

The suspects, 23-year-old Jomar Rodriguez of Springfield and 22-year-old Nathan Turcotte-Lopez of Chicopee, were arrested.

Jomar Rodriguez was charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to distribute Class A

Trafficking Class B Controlled Substances

Possession with intent to Distribute Class D

Possessing a False/Stolen RMV Document (Inspection Sticker)

No Inspection Sticker

Nathan Turcotte-Lopez was charged with the following: