STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police Sturbridge barracks made an arrest for an illegal gun Monday during a traffic stop.

At around 5 p.m. Monday 26-year-old Marcus Trusty of Brunswick, Maine was stopped by Massachusetts State Police for a license plate violation and an expired registration. While talking to Trusty, police saw a gun in-between the center console and the passenger seat. Trusty told police he did not have a license for the gun. The gun was identified by police as a 9mm Hi-Point 995. Police also found 18 rounds of ammunition in the car.

Trusty was arrested and charged with the following:

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Assault Weapon

Possession of Large Capacity Feeding Device

Possession of Ammunition without FID Card

License Plate Violation

Operating an Unregistered Vehicle

His bail was set at $1,000 and scheduled to be arraigned in Dudley District Court.